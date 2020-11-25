CFB Insider Names “Biggest Loser” From 1st Playoff Rankings

On Tuesday night, the College Football Playoff committee released its inaugural rankings for the 2020 college football season.

Unsurprisingly, Alabama took the top spot as the Crimson Tide sit with an unblemished 7-0 record. Not too far behind Nick Saban and company are the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

After an impressive win over Clemson earlier this season, Notre Dame came in at No. 2. Thanks to their close loss against Notre Dame, the Tigers sit at No. 3 while Ohio State took the final playoff spot at No. 4.

Perhaps the most surprising ranking was BYU which came in at No. 14 in the first playoff rankings. ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit was stunned by the rankings, as were college football fans everywhere.

It was easy, then, to call BYU the “biggest loser” from the first playoff rankings, as college football insider Brett McMurphy did.

BYU biggest loser in inaugural @CFBPlayoff rankings. At No. 14, doubtful BYU could climb high enough to earn New Year’s 6 at-large bid — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 25, 2020

It’s a tough break for BYU which sits at 9-0 on the season. Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback Zach Wilson and the Cougars have dominated their opponents so far this season.

Unfortunately, the committee doesn’t think very much of the Cougars’ opponents. BYU’s toughest test came against a Boise State program that played most of the game with its third-string quarterback under center.

BYU is beating its opponents by an average of nearly 35 points per game. However, that still wasn’t enough for the playoff committee to place the Cougars in the top 10.