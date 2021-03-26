Chris Simms: “No Comparison” Between Zach Wilson, Trevor Lawrence Pro Days

Chris Simms turned a lot of heads earlier this month when he said Zach Wilson is the best quarterback prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft. On Friday, he doubled down on that stance.

Wilson had his pro day at BYU this afternoon, showcasing his skills for plenty of NFL coaches, general managers and scouts.

After BYU’s pro day was over, Simms went on social media to once again let people know that he believes Wilson is the best signal-caller available this April.

“The game is played on the field,” Simmons wrote on Twitter. “But what we saw from Zach Wilson today, there is no comparison between his workout and Trevor Lawrence’s. It was out of this world awesome. The degree of difficulty of the workout was high and he made so many high level throws.”

Simms doesn’t think he’s alone when it comes to this take.

“And the reaction of the crowd tells u Zach Wilson’s Pro Day was even better in person that what we saw on TV.”

And the reaction of the crowd tells u Zach Wilson’s Pro Day was even better in person that what we saw on tv. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) March 26, 2021

Lawrence is considered the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck. All signs point to him getting drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Wilson, meanwhile, is expected to go second overall to the New York Jets.

One thing is certain: Lawrence and Wilson’s careers will forever be intertwined if they’re the first two picks in the upcoming draft.