Watch: The Field View Of Coastal Carolina-BYU Finish Is Wild

It was just days ago that BYU and Coastal Carolina agreed to a game, sending the undefeated, No. 13 Cougars across the country to face the No. 18 Chanticleers, also 9-0 on the season.

Generally, the Alabama-LSU game would be the one that most people were looking forward to tonight. However, the Group of Five clash of unbeatens more than lived up to the billing. Coastal Carolina and BYU treated us to one of the best games of the college football season, and an incredible finish.

Down 22-17, BYU star quarterback Zach Wilson drove down 81 yards in less than a minute. With three seconds left on the clock and BYU at the opposing 18, Wilson found Dax Milne, his favorite target this year, on a 17 yard strike to the middle of the field, just yards short of the end zone. It looked like he’d definitely have the momentum to carry him through the Chanticleer defense and into the end zone for the game-winning touchdown, but the CCU defenders made an incredible play, taking him down at the one yard line to seal the win.

ESPN’s Ryan McGee was behind the end zone for the play, and had his camera out to record what would be a dramatic win for either the Cougars or the Chants. He wound up with an absolutely incredible view of how things played out, right in front of him.

Coastal Carolina safety Mateo Sudipo had one of the best tackles you’ll ever see to save the game there. The game had serious shades of Kevin Dyson being held out of the end zone by the St. Louis Rams defense at the end of Super Bowl XXXIV.

For weeks now, fans have hoped that BYU would get a game on the books against a team in the Pac-12, undefeated Cincinnati, or someone similar. Give the Cougars credit: they very easily could have viewed a game against Coastal, as good as the Chants are, as not worth the effort of traveling all the way to Myrtle Beach, effectively at the last minute. It may not have been enough to get them more College Football Playoff consideration, even with a big win, and they played the game anyway.

Now, we’ll see if the Chanticleers can steal the Group of Five New Year’s Six bowl bid. They have two tough games left on the books, traveling to Troy next week, and hosting No. 25 Louisiana-Lafayette on Dec. 19. Expect eyes in Myrtle Beach to be glued to next weekend’s game between undefeated No. 7 Cincinnati and No. 24 Tulsa next week as well.