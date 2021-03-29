Colin Cowherd Reacts To People Freaking Out About Zach Wilson

On Friday, BYU quarterback and potential top-two draft pick Zach Wilson put on a show at his Pro Day, showcasing his arm talent and athletic ability.

Most draftniks and media pundits are expecting Wilson to be off the board to the New York Jets with the No. 2 overall pick. Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd projects him to be taken there–but he wants the public to calm down with the hype for the young passer.

On his show today, Cowherd called the Twitter reaction to Wilson’s Pro Day “embarrassing” and cautioned people not to make too much of what they saw on Friday.

“He’s going to be the No. 2 pick in the draft. Making good throws against nobody is the minimum,” Cowhers said. “Every year, people freak out about pro days. It means nothing.”

Calm down on Zach Wilson, according to @ColinCowherd: "Hey, everybody, he was great against air… Every year, people freak out about pro days. They mean nothing." pic.twitter.com/wq0Bsmy4oz — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 29, 2021

Sure, Cowherd is correct that Pro Days only tell a small sliver of the story, and that plenty of quarterbacks have performed well in that setting only to falter in NFL games.

Still, it is understandable why observers would be excited about Wilson’s physical tools being on display, and it’s even more unsurprising that Jets fans, who are desperate for a franchise QB, would start to feel some buzz.