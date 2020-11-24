Kirk Herbstreit Sends Brutally Honest Message To BYU Football

BYU football has reportedly turned down a game against the Washington Huskies out of the Pac-12, and Kirk Herbstreit isn’t impressed.

The Cougars have been dominant all-season long, but their strength of schedule is as weak as its gets. It’s not entirely BYU’s fault.

The program’s original schedule (pre-pandemic) included games versus Arizona State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Stanford, Utah and a few others. But that entire schedule was scrapped once Power Five conferences decided to mostly ban non-conference games this season.

The Pac-12 has since reversed that same decision, and is now allowing its teams to schedule non-conference games to replace any cancellations. Insert Washington. Wazzu cancelled its game versus Washington as a result of pandemic-related circumstances. Now both the Huskies and Cougars have an open date this weekend.

BYU adding Washington to its schedule is a no-brainer if the Cougars hope to get into the playoff. But BYU is reportedly hesitant to schedule a game until the College Football Playoff rankings come out on Tuesday. Herbstreit isn’t impressed by the news coming out of Provo this week.

“If that’s true, and I don’t know if it is, that really hurts their case of, ‘Oh, we’ll play anybody, anywhere, anytime.’ And all of a sudden, an opening for Washington — go play ’em,” Herbstreit said this week on the CFB Podcast with Herbie, Pollack and Neghandi, via 247Sports. “I don’t care if you have to go to Seattle. Go play ’em. I mean, what an opportunity to show, in a year where they’ve been stripped of opportunities against Power Five teams — boom, one comes right in.”

Well said, Herbie.

BYU football has bragged all season long that it’s willing to play any team in the nation. If that’s true, what’s wrong with playing Washington?

Actions always speak louder than words, and the Cougars have been doing a whole lot of talking as of late.