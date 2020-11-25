Kirk Herbstreit Was Stunned By 1 Team’s CFB Playoff Ranking

The College Football Playoff Committee released its first rankings of the 2020 season on Tuesday night. Naturally, fans and media members reacted immediately to the overrated teams and the snubs.

Even Kirk Herbstreit was willing to let his most honest thoughts fly, particularly about the one team that felt particularly slighted on Tuesday.

The College Football Playoff Committee ranked BYU at No. 14 in the first edition of the rankings. The Cougars are off to a 9-0 start, but clearly the powers that be don’t think that the program has played a tough enough schedule to earn a higher spot.

Herbstreit, on the other hand, thinks that’s ludicrous. The college football analyst didn’t hold back when he criticized the committee’s treatment of the Cougars.

“That’s one of the biggest shocks to me, BYU being down all the way at No. 14, which I just don’t understand,” Herbstreit said on ESPN’s broadcast of the reveal. “I wonder if the committee watched BYU play,” he continued.

“I wonder if the committee watched BYU play.” – Kirk Herbstreit Shots fired. 😂😂😂 — Chris Marler (@VerneFUNquist) November 25, 2020

Herbstreit summed up the feelings of many college football viewers on Tuesday.

BYU has been dominant in its nine wins this season, winning every game except one by 17 points or more. Quarterback Zach Wilson emerged as a worthy Heisman candidate earlier in the year and the Cougars boast a complete team.

However, as an independent school, the program has not been able to play other strong teams in 2020.

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake reaffirmed his team’s desire to schedule more games on Dec. 5 and Dec. 19. As of right now, the Cougars have both days off.

If BYU is able to play a few more games, it’s possible that they might be able to climb into a New Year’s Six bowl game. However, it would still be nearly impossible for the Cougars to make the College Football Playoff.