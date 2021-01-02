Longtime former BYU basketball head coach Dave Rose has reportedly been hospitalized after suffering a stroke.

Rose suffered a stroke on Thursday, according to BYU basketball’s Twitter account. Fortunately, he’s been stabilized, but the family is still asking for “faith and prayers” during this time.

“The entire BYU Athletics family wishes to offer its collective faith and prayers in behalf of longtime coach Dave Rose and the Rose family, after Coach Rose suffered a stroke Thursday,” BYU basketball posted on Twitter. “Coach Rose is currently stabilized in the hospital. The Rose family expressed appreciation for the love and support they have received, and would ask for your continued faith and prayers in Coach Rose’s behalf.”

Dave Rose is a staple of BYU athletics. Cougar Nation is certainly thinking of the Rose family during this time.

Dave Rose coached BYU basketball from 2005 to 2019. During that span, he led the Cougars to over 300 wins and eight NCAA Tournament appearances.

Rose’s most successful year came in 2011 when he and superstar Jimmer Fredette led BYU to a Sweet 16 berth before falling to Florida in overtime. The Cougars’ run that year is still one of the most celebrated sporting achievements in BYU sports history.

Rose retired in 2019, allowing current head coach Mark Pope to take over the program.

Cougar Nation is certainly hoping Rose makes a full recovery after suffering a stroke earlier this week.