Look: Zach Wilson’s Latest Instagram Follow Is Telling

After an incredible season at BYU, quarterback Zach Wilson is projected to go incredibly high in the 2021 NFL Draft next week. But judging by his recent Instagram activity, he knows exactly where he’s going.

Some “Twitter detectives” took a look at Wilson’s Instagram and found that he recently started following All In One Stop Shop – a vinyl car shop in Lodi, New Jersey. Incidentally, that shop just so happens to be a 30-minute drive from Florham Park – home of the New York Jets.

That shop has also been followed by many current and former members of the Jets. So it’s not hard to connect the dots.

It’s no great secret that the Jets are going to draft a quarterback with their No. 2 overall pick. After trading Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers, the only question has really been which one.

Just about every rumor has locked in Wilson to go to the Jets though. His incredible Pro Day showing combined with his fit into Jets OC Mike LaFleur’s offensive system makes the two an almost perfect match.

Done deal 😂😂😂😂 … Zach Wilson already looking for a custom ride from Jersey. Same business all Jets players use lmao. pic.twitter.com/Bwj7lSA8LL — Justin Gray (@JGrayJets) April 18, 2021

As a junior, Zach Wilson completed 73.5-percent of his passes for 3,692 yards and 33 touchdowns with only three interceptions. He went 11-1 as a starter and finished his college career with a dominating performance against UCF in the Boca Raton Bowl.

Between his accuracy, arm strength and running ability, he has the potential to be a very good NFL quarterback.

And right now, it looks like he’ll be getting his chance with the New York Jets.