Longtime NFL Exec Has Interesting NFL Draft Ranking Of Quarterbacks After Trevor Lawrence

BYU’s Zach Wilson had a spectacular season for the 11-1 Cougars. The talented quarterback has blown up on the 2021 NFL Draft scene, and certainly helped himself with a big performance in BYU’s Boca Raton Bowl win over UCF.

Wilson completed 26-of-34 passes for 425 yards and three touchdowns in the win. It was his seventh game of three-plus touchdowns on the year, and his second hitting the 400-yard mark. He had already played himself into the first round discussion, but some think he could wind up being the second quarterback off the board.

Trevor Lawrence has had a spectacular season, and is a relative lock to be the No. 1 pick. Beyond him, there are another five quarterbacks that look like potential first rounders at this point. Lawrence’s longtime rival Justin Fields, quarterback of Ohio State, has been the most common pick for second QB off the board, but that may not be a safe spot.

Longtime NFL executive Gil Brandt, who spent three decades in the Dallas Cowboys front office, likes Zach Wilson as the second guy. He thinks there’s a big gap between Lawrence and everyone else, but he actually ranks Wilson No. 2, North Dakota State’s Trey Lance—the wild card in the group—at No. 3, and Fields down as “3a.”

Let me help you out: 1. Trevor Lawrence

.

.

.

.

2. Zach Wilson (think Tony Romo)

3. Trey Lance

3a. Justin Fields https://t.co/1I16STo2WD — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) December 23, 2020

That Tony Romo comparison is also pretty interesting for Wilson, but Brandt is obviously making an educated one there, given his connections to the Cowboys franchise. You could certainly do worse than a QB like Romo in the top five of the NFL Draft.

Alabama’s Mac Jones and Florida’s Kyle Trask are also seen as potential first rounders.

The New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars have been battling it out for that coveted No. 1 pick, a race that got way more interesting with the Jets’ shocking win over the Los Angeles Rams last weekend. That puts both teams at one win on the year, and the Jaguars have a leg up in the tiebreakers for top pick, giving them the inside track to Lawrence. New York could conceivably stick with Sam Darnold under the likely tutelage of a new coaching staff, if it isn’t enamored with one of these other quarterbacks, which would really change the tenor of the top of the 2021 NFL Draft.

[Gil Brandt]