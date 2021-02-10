Todd McShay Says The No. 2 QB Prospect Is Obvious

The incoming 2021 NFL Draft quarterback class is shaping up to be one of the deepest in recent memory. While Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence looks to be the unanimous top prospect headed into April, Todd McShay thinks the hierarchy continues to take shape with a clear player at No. 2.

The ESPN analyst named Zach Wilson as his runner-up to Lawrence, continuing his defense of of the BYU quarterback over the last few months.

The 21-year-old exploded onto the college football scene in 2020, leading the Cougars to a historically great season. He threw for 3,692 yards and 33 touchdowns, alongside an absurd 73.2 completion percentage. Wilson also showed a unique ability to scramble, rushing for 254 yards and another 10 scores on the ground. His performance landed him in conversation with the nation’s other elite quarterbacks and earned him some well-deserved NFL buzz.

When it comes to Wilson’s success at the professional level, McShay spoke about what separates him compared to other prospects. He also hypothesized about where the BYU gunslinger might land come April.

“The Jets are either going to keep Sam Darnold and move out of this No. 2 spot, maybe with a team like Carolina moving up to No. 2 to get Zach Wilson,” McShay said, per 247 Sports. “Or they’re gonna move Darnold, get some more capital and they’re gonna end up taking Zach Wilson, who I believe, after all the tape study I’ve done the last few weeks, is the clear-cut No. 2 quarterback in this year’s draft. His ability to extend and make plays is what separates him.”

ESPN's Todd McShay says BYU QB Zach Wilson is "significantly better" than Ohio State's Justin Fields.https://t.co/ogq1L7wjBX pic.twitter.com/fUOE3zm0OI — 247Sports (@247Sports) January 26, 2021

The most notable outcome of McShay’s evaluation is that Justin Fields will take a clear dive down draft boards if Wilson truly is the clear second prospect. The Ohio State quarterback garnered plenty of attention himself as he led the Buckeyes to the national championship game this January. However, he doesn’t quite have the mobility of the BYU prospect, which will likely see him slide this spring.

Earning McShay’s endorsement certainly bodes well for Wilson with the fast approaching NFL draft. Time will tell if the New York Jets feel the same when they’re on the clock with the No. 2 overall pick.