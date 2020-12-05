Urban Meyer Shares A Tough Admission On BYU Football

BYU is 9-0 this season and has looked dominant is every game it’s played, but the Cougars are still being disrespected by many – including those who vote on the College Football Playoff rankings. Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer thinks BYU isn’t getting its due.

Meyer, who coached at Utah, BYU’s main in-state rival, made a tough admission on FOX Saturday morning. He thinks the Cougars aren’t just a good team – they’re a “great” team. Here’s what he had to say:

“As a former Ute it’s hard to say this because I’m supposed to not like BYU, BYU is not a good team, they’re a great team. They have a great quarterback. When you push play, they play really hard and really fast. So that’s a credit to the leadership and the coaching staff.

They are a much higher – they should be ranked higher than they are. They are a really good football team.”

Urban Meyer on #BYU: “As a former Ute, it’s hard to say this because I was supposed to not like #BYU … #BYU’s not a good team, they’re a great team.”#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/iFgxFP9WHF — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) December 5, 2020

For reference, BYU is No. 13 in the playoff rankings with two games left on its schedule. The Cougars travel to No. 18 Coastal Carolina on Saturday and finish the season with San Diego State.

Could BYU sneak into the playoff with an 11-0 record? It’s a long shot given their current ranking, but anything can happen. It is 2020 after all.

As for Meyer, he coached at Utah for two seasons, compiling a ridiculous 22-2 record before leaving for Florida back in 2005. He’s one of the greatest coaches in school history despite his short stay.