Zach Wilson Asked About Playing For The New York Jets

Zach Wilson was awfully impressive at his pro day this Friday, showcasing his arm talent for a handful of NFL teams in attendance.

The New York Jets were one of the teams in attendance for Wilson’s pro day. General manager Joe Douglas was there alongside head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.

Following his pro day, Wilson had some nice things to say about the Jets. Of course, that sent fans into an absolute frenzy.

“Great staff. Love those guys,” Wilson said. “Joe Douglas is a great guy. It was good to see him out here. They’ve got a good thing going.

Wilson was then asked if he’d like to play in New York. His answer was somewhat vague, but he doesn’t seem to mind that idea.

“I’d be happy to play with any team that drafts me.”

Most analysts believe the Jets will select Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft. If that ends up happening, he’ll replace former first-round pick Sam Darnold.

In his final season at BYU, Wilson completed 73.5 percent of his pass attempts for 3,692 yards and 33 touchdowns. One thing that stood out from his tape was his ability to make incredible throws off script, somewhat like Patrick Mahomes.

There would be a ton of pressure on Wilson if he lands in New York, but he certainly has the potential to be the next star quarterback in the NFL.