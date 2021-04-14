Desmond Howard Says Zach Wilson Reminds Him Of ‘Taller, More Athletic’ Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield was the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, and while there have been ups and downs, he’s been pretty solid for the Cleveland Browns. Zach Wilson may not go No. 1 later this month, but ESPN’s Desmond Howard believes he brings a lot of those same attributes to the table.

Like Mayfield in college at Oklahoma, Howard says the BYU star is a “gunslinger.” The former Michigan standout has long been impressed with Wilson’s ability to make and extend plays with his legs and deliver big-time throws after things break down.

“He reminds me of Baker Mayfield. Just a little taller, a little more slender, more athletic, but the mentality,” Howard said on ESPN’s Get Up! this morning, per 247Sports. “Both guys have tremendous confidence in their arms, they’re going to throw some balls you think they shouldn’t throw. They’re excellent off-platform throwers, too, and they can get outside the pocket and run, but they’d rather still throw the ball, even when they break contain, which makes them both very dangerous.

I just think he’s a little taller, but has the same mentality of a Baker Mayfield. He’s really a gunslinger, just like Mayfield.”

Desmond Howard compares Zach Wilson to Baker Mayfield.https://t.co/KhdJoCDgdq pic.twitter.com/rBYBi0HLCo — 247Sports (@247Sports) April 14, 2021

This isn’t the first time that Howard has heaped praise on Zach Wilson. He’s been all aboard the BYU star’s bandwagon since the fall, and a few weeks ago, compared him favorably to Justin Fields, another top quarterback prospect in this NFL Draft.

“I just love everything that he brings to the team, to the offense. He’s a player who plays with an edge. You can tell he’s out there to prove all the doubters wrong. He can make all the throws, he has great talent. He can run, but he doesn’t want to run. “He’ll extend any play, looking down the field all the time. Though, you can’t go wrong with Justin Fields after his pro day yesterday. He’s a phenomenal talent, too.”

Right now, it looks like Zach Wilson is pretty locked in to go No. 2 to the New York Jets, who recently traded in former top-five pick Sam Darnold. The 2021 NFL Draft kicks off on April 29.