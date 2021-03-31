Zach Wilson Reacts To Other Quarterbacks Making Similar Throw

Zach Wilson learned this past week that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Well, at least when it comes to Pro Day workouts.

Wilson caught the attention of the NFL earlier this week with an absurdly difficult throw during his showcase. The former BYU quarterback rolled out left and threw the ball 50 yards down the field, against his body, into the hands of his intended wide receiver.

The throw added to the ever-increasing lore surrounding Wilson heading into the month of the draft. But he wasn’t the only prospect to complete a version of the difficult pass.

Former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields followed it up with a similar throw-on-the-run, while moving left on Tuesday. Video emerged earlier today of former AAF and XFL player Luis Perez also making Wilson’s pass.

The other quarterbacks taking a stab at the throw that the BYU gunslinger first got attention for prompted a response from Wilson on Wednesday. Take a look:

I guess I started a trend 😂😂😂 https://t.co/DnupSBWakb — Zachary Wilson (@zachkapono1) March 31, 2021

The fact that multiple prospects were able to make this incredibly difficult throw speaks to the rising talent in the NFL. With the incoming wave of first round quarterbacks, it’s possible that the league will be filled with multiple new young stars as soon as next year.

Wilson projects to be among that group, with many mock draft and scouts having him as the second best prospect in the draft, behind Trevor Lawrence. The former BYU Cougar burst onto the scene late in 2020, but has been one of the fastest rising players in recent memory.

The New York Jets currently hold the No. 2 overall pick and are in the perfect position to take Wilson in late April. If the AFC East organization doesn’t, the 21-year-old is sure to come off of the board soon after.