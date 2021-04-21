Zach Wilson Reportedly Makes Decision On NFL Draft

We’ve known for a few weeks now that Trevor Lawrence, the presumptive No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, won’t be attending the event in Cleveland. But will Zach Wilson, the expected No. 2 pick, take the stage?

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Wilson will be in attendance for the NFL Draft next Thursday. He probably won’t have to wait long to hear his name called.

It’s been rumored for weeks that the New York Jets will use their No. 2 overall pick to take the BYU quarterback. Given that Wilson has already started following local businesses on social media, he seems to know it too.

Wilson dazzled onlookers at his Pro Day, including the Jets – who sent GM Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur to see it. Having just traded three-year starter Sam Darnold, there’s an opening on the roster for them to take a new one.

Zach Wilson had a breakout season for the BYU Cougars in 2020. He went 11-1 as a starter while completing 73.5-percent of his passes for 3,692 yards and 33 touchdowns. Wilson played mistake-free ball too, throwing just three interceptions this past year.

He’s far from a perfect prospect, but between his arm strength and athleticism, Wilson has the potential to be a rock solid NFL quarterback.

And next week, he’s going to get that chance at the 2021 NFL Draft.