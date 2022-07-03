2023 Four-Star Wide Receiver Rico Flores Jr. Announces Commitment

SOUTH BEND, IN - NOVEMBER 17: A general view of Notre Dame Stadium as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on November 17, 2012 in South Bend, Indiana. Notre Dame defeated Wake Forest 38-0. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Folsom (Calif.) four-star wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. is off the board. Flores announced his commitment to Notre Dame on CBS Sports HQ this afternoon.

The No. 12 rising senior in California and the 27th-ranked wide receiver in the 2023 class, Flores is the 18th commit for the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame's 2023 haul is currently ranked No. 1 in the country. The Irish have been jockeying for the top spot with Ohio State recently.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Flores chose ND over Ohio State and Georgia, his other finalists.

After setting official visits to all three programs for June, Flores only made the trip to South Bend, essentially tipping his hand that he would be committing to Marcus Freeman's program.

Flores' 247Sports scouting report from this spring says he "should provide instant depth and have the ability to play on special teams" right away with "room to fine tune his overall game once he is in college to become a power-5 starter."