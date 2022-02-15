For the past two years, former college football head coach Al Golden has been enjoying serving as an assistant coach for the Cincinnati Bengals. But the urge to return to the college game was too strong. Golden is headed to South Bend.

Notre Dame is reportedly hiring Golden, the former Miami Hurricanes head coach, to be the Fighting Irish’s defensive coordinator.

“Cincinnati Bengals assistant Al Golden has accepted the job to become Notre Dame’s new defensive coordinator, sources told ESPN. He’s agreed to a three-year deal, which sources say should be finalized in the upcoming days,” ESPN reports.

Golden has the experience Marcus Freeman needs to have a successful first year in South Bend. And though his stint at Miami was a disaster, he’s a great defensive coach.

This is a strong hire by the Fighting Irish.

“The last, and perhaps most important, remaining piece of Freeman’s 1st staff is finally filled. Golden brings a veteran perspective with successful stints in the NFL (most recently as LB coach for the Bengals) and in CFB (notably w/ Temple, but w/ a forgettable UM stint),” tweeted a Notre Dame fan.

“Good for al just cuz he wasn’t a good head coach for us doesn’t mean he can’t be a good D coordinator. I’m sure he’s grown a lot since his time with us,” another fan commented.

“Ya’ll laughing at this huh? Ya’ll know HC and DC are too VERY different things. Coach Golden has been coaching LB’s in the league since 2018… He’ll be just fine,” one fan wrote.

“People are going to hate on this hire but I honestly really like it. There are a lot of positives that come with him,” a fan said.

“Marcus Freeman appears to have one helluva staff in South Bend,” one fan wrote.

Al Golden’s abilities as a defensive coordinator will have a big impact on Notre Dame’s first year with Marcus Freeman at the helm.

Fighting Irish fans are expecting big things next season.