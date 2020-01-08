Analyst Predicts Notre Dame’s Bowl Game Next Season

Notre Dame’s 2019 campaign – which included losses against Georgia and Michigan – was a bit disappointing. The Fighting Irish didn’t earn the opportunity to play in a New Year’s Six bowl game. Instead, Brian Kelly’s team was selected to the Camping World Bowl to face Iowa State.

Seen as a rather even matchup on paper resulted in a blowout, in favor of Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish clobbered the Cyclones 33-9, ending the season on a high-note.

ND has high aspirations for the 2020 season – most of all to earn the privilege to play in a NY6 bowl. One college football analyst thinks it could happen.

Brad Crawford of 247Sports released his predictions for all of next season’s major bowl games. He thinks Notre Dame is in for a special year.

Crawford predicts the Fighting Irish will play North Carolina in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 2, 2021.

But the 247Sports’ reporter also thinks Notre Dame has a shot to be selected as the No. 4 seed in the College Football Playoff. As of now, Florida is his No. 4 seed. But the Fighting Irish could make a run at the playoff.

“Notre Dame, with Ian Book back, could battle Florida with a matching 11-1 record for that fourth Playoff seed,” Crawford writes.

Fighting Irish fans want a playoff berth over anything else. But the Orange Bowl wouldn’t be a bad consolation prize.

