Analyst Unveils His Score Prediction For Notre Dame-Iowa State

Despite winning 10 regular season games, Notre Dame was left out of the New Year’s Six this season. In fact, the Irish aren’t even playing on New Year’s Day at all.

Instead, they will meet Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl on December 28. The game will serve as a lead-in to the College Football Playoff to be played later that afternoon and evening.

Associated Press national college football writer Ralph Russo has released his score prediction for Notre Dame-Iowa State. He likes the Irish to win a close game.

Why watch? The Cyclones pretty much play only close games. Nine of their 12 games were decided by 10 points or fewer. Should be a good one. Pick: NOTRE DAME 28-23.

You can read the rest of Russo’s bowl picks and analysis here.

Notre Dame and Iowa State will kick off at noon ET on Saturday, December 28 on ABC.

Notre Dame has already clinched its sixth season of double-digit wins under Brian Kelly. The Irish are now looking for their fifth bowl win under Kelly, who owns a 4-4 postseason mark in his first nine seasons in South Bend.