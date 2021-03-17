Arch Manning Landed Another Major Scholarship Offer Today

When it’s all said and done, Arch Manning will receive dozens of scholarship offers. For now, we can officially add a 10th team to his list.

According to Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have extended an offer to Manning. This really shouldn’t surprise anyone since Manning is the top quarterback recruit from the 2023 class.

Notre Dame has produced a few legendary quarterbacks, such as Joe Montana and Joe Theismann. Perhaps the next great signal-caller for the program will be Manning.

Prior to this report from Wiltfong, the following schools were listed as contenders for Manning: Alabama, LSU, Clemson, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas, Boston College and Stanford. It’s unclear if Notre Dame will immediately join that list.

#NotreDame has offered the No. 1 QB in the Top247 for the 2023 class in Arch Manning. No. 1 overall recruit Lebbeus Overton has family ties to South Bend. More on the Pot of Gold day here: https://t.co/cGj2nFl71u @TomLoy247 — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) March 17, 2021

Manning recently discussed which quarterbacks influence his game the most. The Isidore Newman product is clearly a big fan of Patrick Mahomes and Trevor Lawrence.

“Just how they impact their own offenses so much,” Manning said, via 247Sports. “Mahomes can make every throw on the field with his dramatics and moves around and Trevor he just reminds me a lot of Peyton. He has total command of the offense. Those two things I like to put in my game for sure.”

It’ll be tough for Manning to manage expectations from such a young age, but there’s no denying that he has all the tools to become a superstar.