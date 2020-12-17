Bettors Overwhelmingly Backing Notre Dame vs. Clemson In ACC Championship

Clemson have won five straight ACC Championship Games, but none of those games have featured a team as prolific as Notre Dame. The bettors recognize that and are apparently pouring a lot of money into the Fighting Irish for the game.

According to reports, Notre Dame has emerged as a popular underdog bet heading into the ACC Championship Game. Per Yahoo! Sports, 72-percent of all action in the ACC Championship Game is on Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish are 10.5 point underdogs in this game despite beating Clemson in the regular season. BetMGM is reporting that twice as many people are picking Notre Dame to cover that big spread, than Clemson laying the points.

The first meeting between the two sides was close all game, with no side getting a lead of greater than 10 all game. It went to double overtime where a Kyren Williams three-yard touchdown sealed the win for the Irish.

But that game was contested without Trevor Lawrence under center for Clemson.

Trevor Lawrence playing in the ACC Championship Game explains the spread better than anything. The game is being played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, rather than Notre Dame Stadium, gives the Tigers an edge too.

But Notre Dame isn’t a team to be taken lightly. While they’ve played several close games, they’ve blown the doors off plenty of teams.

If nothing else, keeping this game close – even in defeat – will be great for their College Football Playoff hopes.

Can Notre Dame upset Clemson in the ACC Championship Game?