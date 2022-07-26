Big Ten Commissioner Was Asked About Notre Dame Rumors

SOUTH BEND, IN - NOVEMBER 03: Members of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish run onto the field before a game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Notre Dame Stadium on November 3, 2012 in South Bend, Indiana. Notre Dame defeated Pittsburgh 29-26 in triple overtime. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

After it was announced that USC and UCLA will join the Big Ten in 2024, rumors started swirling about Notre Dame's future.

On Tuesday, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren was asked if the conference will pursue Notre Dame.

"It wouldn't be prudent for me to pursue anyone in another conference,” Warren said at Big Ten Media Days. “We already have them in our conference for hockey. You know how much I love Notre Dame."

Warren's stance on this subject could certainly change over time. For now though, it sounds like USC and UCLA will be the only additions to the Big Ten for the 2024 season.

Warren was also asked if Notre Dame's football program needs to be in a conference. The Fighting Irish are of the few remaining FBS Independents.

"As of now they've proven they can make it without being in a conference,” Warren replied. “Again, we'll keep doing what we're doing and see how everything plays out.”

Even though Notre Dame's football team doesn't have a conference, it remains one of the most appealing and profitable programs in the country.

Ironically enough, Notre Dame will open this season on the road against Big Ten powerhouse Ohio State.