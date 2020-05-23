Former Notre Dame Hoops Legend Has Passed Away

Notre Dame basketball lost a member of its all-century team on Saturday. Former Fighting Irish hoops standout Bob Whitmore has passed away at the age of 73.

Whitmore attended Notre Dame University from 1966-69. In 84 games over three seasons with the Fighting Irish, the 6-foot-7 forward scored 1,580 points and secured 1,053 rebounds – good for 18.8 points and 12.5 rebounds per contest. He’s one of six players in Notre Dame basketball history to grab over 1,000 rebounds during a collegiate career.

Whitmore still stands as one of the best rebounders in the school’s history. For his spectacular collegiate efforts, the former Notre Dame star was entered into the Purcell Pavilion Ring of Honor in 2019 – the seventh player to receive the prestigious honor at that time. His No. 53 jersey will hang in the rafters for years to come.

The former 6-foot-7 forward has battled a number of medical setbacks over the years – including multiple seizures and pancreatic cancer. Per Notre Dame basketball insider Tom Noie, Whitmore died on Saturday after being in hospice for the past month or so. He was 73 years old.

Received word this afternoon that former #NotreDame standout Bob Whitmore has died. Whitmore was inducted into the school's Ring of Honor in January 2019. He was a member of the school's All-Century team, and a good man. #RIP — Tom Noie (@tnoieNDI) May 23, 2020

Bob Whitmore was just as good a player on the court as he was a human being off the court. The legendary former Notre Dame forward had great respect for his opponents and teammates.

Whitmore’s impact and legacy will always be remembered.

We’re certainly sending our best to the Whitmore family and Notre Dame community during this difficult time.