Brady Quinn Makes Opinion On Ohio State Game Very Clear

On Sept. 3, Ohio State and Notre Dame will square off in what should be a thrilling matchup. Earlier this week, Brady Quinn shared his thoughts on this showdown.

Quinn, who won the Sammy Baugh Trophy while at Notre Dame, believes it's going to be a tough game for his alma mater. He explained why while at the Golic Sub-Par Classic charity event.

“It’s going to be nasty,” Quinn said, via Inside ND Sports. “It’s going to be a tough environment. This is probably going to be one of the more unique experiences for a lot of these kids when you look at the fact that you’re not playing in Ann Arbor consistently like you were back when I was [at Notre Dame].

"So you were used to 100,000 being in the stands. That’s what you’re going to get: 100,000 at night as loud and nasty as you can imagine. It will be as tough of a test as some of these guys will maybe have in their entire careers at Notre Dame."

Even though Quinn said it'll be a tough test for the Fighting Irish, he thinks they'll have a shot to shock the Buckeyes on the road.

In order for Notre Dame to come out on top, it'll need to limit Ohio State's explosive plays. At least that's what Quinn thinks.

“You can’t give up big plays. When you’re going up against one of the best quarterbacks in the country [CJ Stroud], a potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft class, and one of the best receivers in Jaxon Smith-Njigba, that’s the big thing. No big plays, play good red-zone defense, hopefully they make a few mistakes.”

Depending on how things play out, this matchup between Ohio State and Notre Dame could be an early preview of the College Football Playoff.