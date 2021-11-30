Brady Quinn Reacts To Brian Kelly Leaving Notre Dame

Brian Kelly changed the entire landscape of college football on Monday, leaving Notre Dame for LSU. It’s a move that not many people saw coming.

Shortly after the signing was announced, former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn appeared on CBS Sports HQ to discuss Kelly’s departure from South Bend.

Quinn, a former Heisman Trophy finalist, was struggling to figure out why Kelly would want to leave Notre Dame.

“I think the first thing that comes to mind is why. What would entice you to go to LSU considering [Notre Dame] very well could find themselves, depending on how things play out this Saturday, in the College Football Playoff playing for a national championship. That’s the awkwardness of the current situation,” Quinn said. “When you dig a little deeper and you look at it and go, ‘OK, what wasn’t done at Notre Dame that maybe Brian Kelly had asked for?’ Indoor facility is recently built. They wanted a new football facility. That hasn’t been done yet. I heard that was a frustrating part in this breakup.”

"Why? What would entice you to go to LSU?" Notre Dame alum @Brady_Quinn shares his reaction to the Brian Kelly news. pic.twitter.com/bE7ikS7Ay4 — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) November 30, 2021

Quinn also shared his thoughts on this move from a different angle. He believes LSU made this move because it was desperate to land a big-name coach.

“Let’s not get this twisted: LSU is desperate. They already made it very well aware they wanted Lincoln Riley. They tried to swing for the fences with some names, nothing really came through. And so, they did their best to pay Brian Kelly.”

It’s possible that Kelly left for LSU because he believes the program’s resources give him the best chance to win a national title. After all, the Tigers always find a way to reload with five-star talent.

Only time will tell if Kelly made the right decision.