Brady Quinn Responds To Former Notre Dame Star's Suggestion

LOS ANGELES - NOVEMBER 25: Quarterback Brady Quinn #10 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish drops back against the USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 25, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. USC won 44-24. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

The latest round of conference realignment has once again left some wondering what will happen to Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish have remained fiercely independent in football for decades, despite rumors of being pursued by multiple leagues. With college football seemingly headed to two superconferences, some think ND could be left out unless it joins a conference soon.

Former Notre Dame star Aaron Taylor is one of the people who feels that way. Taylor tweeted Sunday that the "economic opportunity cost of NOT joining a conference at this point would be catastrophic to [Notre Dame's] long-term viability."

Brady Quinn disagrees. The ex-Fighting Irish quarterback and current FOX Sports analyst thinks his alma mater could still survive independently depending on how the bidding goes for the Big Ten broadcasting rights.

"Big [Ten] rights will determine 2 key factors: what’s the opportunity cost, & who is left out of CFB," Quinn said in response to Taylor. "ND sits in a position of leverage w/ multiple networks competing for their home game rights. How desperate will 3 letter networks be for CFB who don’t share the Big [Ten] rights?"

In Quinn's estimation, a network that is left out of the bidding for SEC and Big Ten games could be willing to throw big money at Notre Dame in order to broadcast Irish games. NBC has been the exclusive network for ND home games for over 30 years.

The Big Ten's current media rights deal expires in 2023. According to Front Office Sports, FOX already has a deal for "at least half" of the Big Ten's games, with CBS reportedly "likely to secure a package" as well.

Other networks may also get involved, including Amazon, ESPN and NBC.