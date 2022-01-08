In late December, former Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph entered the transfer portal. On Saturday morning, he announced where he’ll resume his college career.

Joseph, a former Big Ten Freshman of the Year and All-American, has officially transferred to Notre Dame.

The reason Joseph is transferring to Notre Dame is because of the program’s history in sports and academics. He ultimately believes he’ll be able to compete for a national title while on the Fighting Irish.

“Coming to Notre Dame is a legacy commitment for me,” Joseph wrote. “The history of this program and the players who have worn this uniform are held to the highest standards in both football and education. I am honored to be a part of this next chapter in Notre Dame football history. For me and my family, Notre Dame presents an opportunity to continue my education at one of the best universities in the world, along with a chance to compete for a national championship.”

Here’s the announcement post from Joseph:

Joseph was an exceptional playmaker at Northwestern, compiling 129 tackles, nine interceptions, six pass breakups and a sack.

It’ll be interesting to see how Notre Dame utilizes Joseph. He could, in theory, slide right into Kyle Hamilton’s role.

Regardless, this is a huge win for Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish. Joseph should make an immediate impact in South Bend.