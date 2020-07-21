Brian Kelly Addressed The Possibility Of Coaching In NFL

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly is entering his 11th season in charge of the Fighting Irish. That makes him one of the longest-tenured coaches in program history.

On multiple occasions, Kelly has been linked to the NFL. As recently as last fall, there were reports of teams in the league “kicking the tires” on the Notre Dame leader.

Kelly has spent his entire coaching career at the collegiate level, and that doesn’t appear to be changing anytime soon. In an appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show” earlier today, Kelly was asked if he ever considered the NFL.

He admitted he had, but was adamant that he plans on staying in college.

“I think I did (consider the NFL) at times,” Kelly said. “I don’t anymore because I think I’ve got a better sense and understanding of what the NFL model looks like. I’d much prefer to have — and this isn’t to be said in a manner that I want control —but I do like the fact that I can have say over my roster, that I do have say over who I recruit on a day-to-day basis. “In some senses, you probably wouldn’t have it (in the NFL) and certainly I wouldn’t, as a first-time NFL head coach, have that kind of say and control over the fate of where my program would go, or in that sense, franchise. I really like that. And having 30 years in college football invested, and having those kinds of decisions, it’s really difficult to move in another direction.”

The full Patrick segment with Kelly can be seen below, with the conversation about the NFL beginning at the 5:50 mark.

Last season, Kelly led the Irish to an 11-2 record. In 2018, Notre Dame compiled the second undefeated regular season of Kelly’s tenure, reaching the College Football Playoff.

Without question, Brian Kelly has been one of the most accomplished coaches in Notre Dame’s illustrious history. Overall, the Irish are 71-36 under his guidance, with three double-digit win seasons in the last four years and four in total.