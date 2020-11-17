Brian Kelly Addresses Speculation About Leaving For NFL

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly has been linked to the NFL in the past, but he’s never pulled the trigger on a move of that magnitude. On Tuesday afternoon, he explained why he’s happy with his current situation in South Bend.

Kelly is having an outstanding season with the Fighting Irish, as they’re currently on pace to play in the College Football Playoff. He recently led the program to a win over then-ranked No. 1 Clemson two weeks ago.

During an appearance on The Herd, Kelly was asked by Colin Cowherd if he has ever had the “itch” to coach in the NFL. His response was quite telling.

“I’ve always looked at the possibility, but I’m at a point now at Notre Dame where I can control the roster,” Kelly told Cowherd. “I have a great understanding of what our process is here. They give me the opportunity to set this program up and make all the decisions as it relates to how this program runs on a day-to-day basis. You don’t get those opportunities in the NFL unless you’re Bill Belichick or Andy Reid.”

This is a pretty definitive statement from Kelly, who has built an elite program at Notre Dame.

Even though Kelly hasn’t won a national championship with the Fighting Irish yet, he’s knocking on the door and about to break through.

