Brian Kelly Announces Notre Dame Assistant Coach Won’t Return

There will be plenty of new faces on the field for Notre Dame in 2020. But it also appears that there will be another change coming to Brian Kelly’s coaching staff.

Kelly released a statement today announcing that defensive backs coach Todd Lyght will not return in 2020. He stated that Lyght will be leaving to “pursue future endeavors” and thanked him for his contributions to the team.

“I’d like to thank Todd for his years of service to his alma mater. He has been a valuable part of our staff and his impact as both a player and coach here at Notre Dame will be lasting. As he leaves the university to pursue future endeavors, I’m grateful for everything Todd contributed, and we wish him, Stefanie and their family nothing but the best.”

Lyght, a Notre Dame alum and former Pro Bowl cornerback, has served on Kelly’s staff since 2015 after previously working at Oregon and the Philadelphia Eagles.

#NotreDame will have a new DBs coach in 2020. pic.twitter.com/vUdhPKbEjX — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 2, 2020

Notre Dame went 10-2 in the regular season, losing to the two toughest teams on their schedule – Michigan and Georgia. As a result, they went from a preseason top ten to the No. 14 team in the country.

But they finished the campaign strong, winning the Camping World Bowl over Iowa State in a 33-9 blowout.

