Brian Kelly Announces Update For Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish got quite a scare when star defensive back Kyle Hamilton suffered an ankle injury in the ACC Championship Game. But with over a week to recover, head coach Brian Kelly has a positive update ahead of the College Football Playoff.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Kelly announced that Hamilton has made good progress on his ankle injury. He indicated that Hamilton will be able to play at a high level in the Rose Bowl against Alabama on New Year’s Day.

“I think he’ll be able to play at a high level, which he’ll need to, obviously,” Kelly said.

Kelly is going to need Hamilton to play at a high level if he has any chance of stopping Alabama’s high-powered offense. Hamilton is tied for the team lead in tackles and has five passes defended along with an interception.

Suffice it to say, he’s practically invaluable to the Fighting Irish.

#NotreDame coach Brian Kelly says star safety Kyle Hamilton has recovered well from his ankle injury in ACC title game. "I think he’ll be able to play at a high level, which he’ll need to, obviously." — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 28, 2020

Whether Notre Dame has Kyle Hamilton or not though, they’re going to have their hands absolutely full.

Alabama are averaging 50 points per game thanks to an offense led by Heisman finalists Mac Jones and Devonta Smith. They’re outscoring their opponents by an average of 30 points.

But the Fighting Irish are no slouches on either side of the ball either. Notre Dame is averaging over 35 points per game while allowing less than 19 per game.

The Rose Bowl Game in the College Football Playoff Semifinals will be played at 4:00 p.m. EST and will air on ESPN.