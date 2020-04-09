Brian Kelly Offers New Idea For College Football Schedule

Right now, no one knows what the 2020 college football season will look like. Multiple hypothetical scenarios have been presented, including one by Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly today.

Appearing on NBC Sports’ “Lunch Talk’ with Mike Tirico, Kelly outlined how it is plausible for Notre Dame to play out a 12-game schedule if it starts its season on October 3. Doing so would involve the Fighting Irish playing 12 straight weeks through the middle of December.

“Without altering the schedule too far, if you look at it as it comes up on the screen, if we started with Wisconsin on Oct. 3, went straight through the schedule and took the other games and didn’t have the bye weeks, then went two weeks later into December, we could get our 12 games in,” Kelly said.

The biggest issue with this: Notre Dame isn’t in a conference. If the season is pushed back, it would likely be done with a reduced nine-game slate in mind.

Conference games would probably get priority there, meaning Notre Dame would need to get creative with its scheduling.

Brian Kelly told @miketirico about the possibility for the CFB season starting in October pic.twitter.com/xUe76xXRSZ — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) April 9, 2020

It is good to hear Kelly take an open-minded and level-headed approach to the situation we’re all facing, but its still too early to make any judgments about what will happen.

Hopefully as we get closer to summer time the picture will become clearer.

[ Blue and Gold ]