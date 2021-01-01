Brian Kelly Has Blunt Comment On Previous Bowl Games

Over the past 10 days college football fans have been able to sit back, relax and watch as the bowl season took over.

Unfortunately, a majority of the games this year haven’t been that exciting. Whether it’s because of a blowout or one team’s best players decided to opt out, the competition has been rather disappointing.

Well, that’s at least how Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly feels. On ESPN’s College GameDay this morning, Kelly made it clear the last few bowls games have not been “good football.”

Alabama radio host Jim Dunaway captured Kelly’s comments this morning. The Notre Dame head coach said, “there hasn’t been a lot of good football” over the past 48 hours.

Brian Kelly on @CollegeGameDay just now- I don’t know if you guys have been watching the last 48hrs. but

“there hasn’t been a lot of good football” Kelly believes his team will bring some intensity today vs Alabama #CFBPlayoff #RollTide #GoIrish — Jim Dunaway (@jimdunaway) January 1, 2021

Of course, Kelly expects his team to bring some intensity to its playoff matchup against Alabama later this afternoon.

Notre Dame will have its hands full with Alabama in just a few hours. The Crimson Tide enter as heavy favorites thanks to a potent offense and a much-improved defense over the course of the season.

The last time these two programs met in the post-season, it didn’t work out too well for Brian Kelly and company. He’s hoping that his team will be a little more competitive this time around.

Alabama and Notre Dame kick off at 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.