Brian Kelly Not Happy With Questions After Loss To Alabama

Once again, Notre Dame hit a wall against top-tier competition. The Fighting Irish gave all they had this afternoon in the Rose Bowl, but it wasn’t nearly enough to take down the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Notre Dame thought this year would be different when the College Football Playoff came around. Instead it was more of the same results, as it looked overmatched compared to Alabama.

Following the loss, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly was asked multiple times about the talent gap between his program and Alabama. He dismissed that narrative multiple times until he finally decided to take a jab at the media.

Immediately after a question began with congratulations on a great season, Kelly responded “Well that would be nice if our local people would’ve felt that way, but they don’t use any of those kinds of terms.”

Brian Kelly is not having it. Dismissed first 2 questions about Notre Dame's gap from a title, then as a third Q began with a congrats on a great season, he said: "Well that would be nice if our local people would've felt that way, but they don't use any of those kinds of terms." — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) January 2, 2021

Honestly it’s very easy to understand why Kelly is frustrated with all the questions about the talent gap between Notre Dame and programs like Alabama and Clemson. His team just lost its chance to compete for a national title, and the last thing he wants to think about is how his players aren’t talented enough to take down elite teams.

Eventually the Fighting Irish won’t be able to escape this conversation, but talking about it right after they lost in the Rose Bowl seems a tad premature.

At the end of the day, Notre Dame remains one of the 10 best programs in college football. Not everyone has the facilities to become the next Alabama or Clemson.