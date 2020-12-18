Notre Dame seems well on its way to being a part of the College Football Playoff, regardless if it wins or loses this Saturday against Clemson. However, head coach Brian Kelly isn’t so sure his team would compete in the Playoff under certain circumstances.

During a press conference this afternoon, Kelly made some interesting remarks about potentially playing playoff games without family members in attendance. It turns out he’s very much against that idea.

“I’m not sure if we’ll play in the playoffs if parents can’t be there,” Kelly said. “Why would we play if parents can’t be there?”

Kelly continued his rant about playing games without loved ones present, saying “If you can’t have families at bowl games why would you go to the game if your families can’t be part of it.”

Though he probably means well by saying family members should be allowed to attend playoff games, it’s hard to believe Notre Dame would pass up an opportunity to compete for a national title.

It’s been a magical season for the Fighting Irish, so giving up a chance to win a national championship would be extremely unfair for Kelly’s players.

Would it be nice for family members to attend playoff games for Notre Dame? Absolutely, but with COVID-19 cases still at an alarming rate in the United States it might not be the best idea to have fans at these games.

It’ll be very interesting to see how the playoff committee responds to Kelly’s comments.