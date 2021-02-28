Notre Dame football and its fan base is in mourning today following news of the passing of former Irish defensive tackle Louis Nix.

Nix’s death was confirmed on Saturday night by his mother. The Jacksonville, Fla. native, whose family had declared him missing last week, was only 29 years old.

Nix was a star for the Fighting Irish from 2011-13, and was one of the anchors of the 2012 team, which went 12-0 in the regular season and reached the BCS National Championship Game.

Nicknamed “Irish Chocolate,” his outsized personality, along with his play on the field, made Nix particularly beloved among Notre Dame fans. His former head coach Brian Kelly paid tribute to the late standout on Twitter this morning.

“Louis Nix, “Irish Chocolate,” we carry these memories until we see you again,” Kelly wrote, while sharing video clips of Nix from his time at ND.

After a tremendous career with the Irish, Nix was a third-round pick of the Houston Texans in 2014. However, he did not appear in any games for the franchise due to a knee injury and was released following the season.

Nix would go on to play in four games with the New York Giants in 2015 and also spent time with the Washington Redskins and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Nix’s family, friends and former teammates. Rest in peace, Irish Chocolate.