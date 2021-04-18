The Spun

Brian Kelly Reacts To Death Of Longtime Notre Dame Reporter

Head coach Brian Kelly of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish leaves the field after a game against the Temple Owls.SOUTH BEND, IN - SEPTEMBER 02: Head coach Brian Kelly of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish leaves the field after a game against the Temple Owls at Notre Dame Stadium on September 2, 2017 in South Bend, Indiana. The Irish won 49-16. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The Notre Dame football family, including head coach Brian Kelly, is currently mourning the loss of longtime writer and reporter Lou Somogyi.

Somogyi, who covered the Fighting Irish for Blue & Gold for decades and has also published multiple books chronicling the program, passed away on Saturday of an apparent heart attack after playing tennis. He was only 58 years old.

During his time around Notre Dame, Somogyi was known for his kindness and encyclopedic knowledge of Fighting Irish football. Kelly paid tribute to these characteristics in a touching message about Somogyi earlier today.

“We will miss Lou’s unmatched love of Notre Dame Football Tradition and History. I will miss him correcting us all on facts regarding ND Football,” Kelly said. “Mostly, we will simply miss his kind and gracious way. Gone too soon. Rest easy Lou, Our Lady is at your side! Blue and Gold forever!”

Without question, there will be a major hole on the Notre Dame beat moving forward. Somogyi is irreplaceable.

Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with his family, friends and colleagues during this horrific time.


