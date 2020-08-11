Brian Kelly Responds To Today’s College Football Rumors

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly has issued a response to today’s college football rumors.

It’s been a wild day of college football news. It was reported this morning the Big Ten cancelled its 2020 season before a conference spokesman denied the report. The rumors and reports piggybacked off Sunday’s discussions of Power 5 conferences possibly shutting down.

In the midst of such chaos and rumors, hundreds of players and coaches have opposed the idea of canceling the season. Ohio State football even went as far to retweet player tweets, protesting against the Big Ten. Ryan Day himself came out in opposition against the Big Ten’s rumored decision to cancel the season.

Brian Kelly is the latest major college football coach to publicly oppose the rumored cancellation of the 2020 season. Notre Dame’s head coach posted a persuasive message on Monday evening.

Take a look at Kelly’s tweet in the post below.

I stand firmly in support of our players. They have held each other to a high level of accountability and discipline in regards to the strict health and safety protocols implemented by our medical staff. We’ll continue putting health and safety at the forefront of all that we do. https://t.co/AsDfNaAxzV — Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) August 11, 2020

Like other coaches in college football, Brian Kelly has full faith in his players in the midst of the pandemic. He also feels his players are safer staying at Notre Dame than returning home.

Like other coaches in college football, Brian Kelly has full faith in his players in the midst of the pandemic. He also feels his players are safer staying at Notre Dame than returning home.

Kelly joins other major college coaches – including Day, Dabo Swinney and Nick Saban – to support the idea of playing football in the fall. We’ll see if his words are enough to persuade the sport’s leadership to play the 2020 season as scheduled.