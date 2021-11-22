The Spun

Brian Kelly Reveals If He'd Ever Leave Notre Dame

A closeup of Brian Kelly during a Notre Dame football game.SOUTH BEND, IN - SEPTEMBER 01: Head coach Brian Kelly of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish looks on prior to their game against the Michigan Wolverines at Notre Dame Stadium on September 1, 2018 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly is one game away from finishing his 12th regular season at the helm. But could it be his last year in South Bend?

In a recent interview, Kelly was asked if he’d ever leave Notre Dame other than to retire. Kelly dismissed the question, effectively saying it would take an impossible sum of money to make him want to leave.

“No. I mean, look, I think Mike Tomlin had the best line, right? Unless that fairy godmother comes by with that $250M check, my wife would want to take a look at it first. I’d have to run it by her,” Kelly said.

That’s a pretty resounding no at a time where a lot of big name coaches are probably going to be getting calls. The question was asked in regards to rumors that he’s being considered a candidate for the vacant USC job.

But Kelly dismissed those rumors as “smokescreens.”

Brian Kelly is 112-40 in 12 years with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He’s led them to 10 winning seasons, with five bowl wins (one later vacated), three top 10 finishes, seven top 25 finishes, a College Football Playoff and a BCS National Championship Game appearance.

If the Irish beat Stanford this Saturday, they’ll be in a position to potentially snipe a second College Football Playoff appearance if a few other results go in their favor.

Kelly has done a lot of good for Notre Dame despite plenty of criticism during his tenure. Almost any program would want him despite failing to win a national title.

Will Brian Kelly finish his college coaching career at Notre Dame?

