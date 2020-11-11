Brian Kelly Shares Update Following Notre Dame Field Storm

Notre Dame’s statement win over Clemson on Saturday night was overshadowed by the fact that fans stormed the field once the score went final. It’s one of the best traditions in college football, but it just can’t happen during a pandemic.

Seeing thousands of students surround the Notre Dame players on the field was uncomfortable to watch. Fortunately, it appears the school has some strict health guidelines in place this week to monitor whether or not the virus spread because of Saturday night’s incident.

“The University will place a registration hold on the record of any student who fails to appear for testing when asked to do so. A registration hold would mean that you are unable to matriculate or register for classes next semester or receive a transcript,” a letter directed to Notre Dame students said.

As for the football team, head coach Brian Kelly provided an update on his players during an appearance on ESPN Radio.

Here’s what Kelly had to say:

“We had a very celebratory ending to our game. And we certainly, you know, needed to know that we were going to be good,” Kelly told Mike Greenberg, via 247Sports. “We’ve had two tests; we passed all of our testing on Sunday and again on Tuesday, so that’s a really good sign. But we’ll test again Thursday and we’ll test on Friday. So, you know, that’s always hanging over you.”

We’ll have to see how the test results on Thursday and Friday look before saying Notre Dame is out of the woods.

Saturday night’s showdown with Clemson was the final home game of the season for the Fighting Irish, so we don’t have worry about their fans rushing the field again this fall.

The Fighting Irish are scheduled to take on the Boston College Eagles this upcoming weekend.