Brian Kelly Sums Up Ian Book’s Legacy At Notre Dame

It was tough sledding for Ian Book and Notre Dame on Friday against No. 1 Alabama.

The Fighting Irish got more than they could handle from the Crimson Tide in the first College Football Playoff semifinal and annual Rose Bowl Game. Book struggled to get rolling on offense and couldn’t keep pace with Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith. Alabama went on to win comfortably 31-14.

Book did what he could against a fierce opposing defensive front. The Notre Dame ended the game 27-for-39 for 229 yards and an interception. He added 55 yards and a touchdowns on the ground.

The loss also spelled the end of Book’s career. The senior quarterback started three full seasons for the Fighting Irish but could never capture the big win when it mattered most. With Book at the helm, Notre Dame lost both College Football Playoff semifinals by wide margins.

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly defended his quarterback in the postgame press conference. He reminded reporters and fans of one key stat that Book accomplished during his time in South Bend.

“(Ian)’s a winner. He’s won more games than any Notre Dame quarterback in history,” Kelly said per Irish Sports Daily. “He’s a winner. End of discussion.”

Brian Kelly on legacy of Ian Book: He's a winner. He's won more games than any Notre Dame quarterback in history. He's a winner. End of discussion. — Irish Sports Daily (@ISDUpdate) January 2, 2021

Book helped lead the Irish to three straight 10+ win season, something that Notre Dame hadn’t done since the early 1990’s. Although he didn’t put up Heisman level numbers, he remained productive and protected the football. In 44 games before Friday, he threw for 8,718 yards and 72 touchdowns with just 19 interceptions. He also rushed for an additional 1,462 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Conceivably, Book could return for another season based on the NCAA extending eligibility because of the 2020 season. The senior quarterback has yet to make an official announcement on his decision.