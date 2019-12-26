The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Brian Kelly Announces Who Will Call Plays In Bowl Game

A closeup of Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly wearing a visor.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 29: Head coach Brian Kelly of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish takes the field with his team before the game against the Clemson Tigers during the College Football Playoff Semifinal Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Tommy Rees executed plenty of play calls during his time as a Notre Dame quarterback. On Saturday, he’ll be the one calling those plays for the Irish.

Today, Brian Kelly announced that Rees, the team’s quarterback coach, will call plays for Notre Dame’s Camping World Bowl matchup with Iowa State. The Irish are without an offensive coordinator after Kelly and Chip Long agreed to part ways at the end of the regular season.

Rees is expected to be one of the candidates to replace Long full-time, so this will be a good test for the former Irish signal caller.

Rees played at Notre Dame from 2010-13, helping the Irish reach four bowl games and the BCS National Championship Game in 2012. He finished his career with 7,670 passing yards and 61 touchdown passes.

Ironically, Rees actually played for Notre Dame in the Camping World Bowl back in 2011, when the game was still called the Russell Athletic Bowl. He completed 16-of-27 passes for 163 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in an 18-14 loss to Florida State.

Hopefully for Rees, he’ll have a better result this weekend.

Notre Dame and Iowa State will kick off at noon ET Saturday on ESPN.

Reader Interactions

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.