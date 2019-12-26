Brian Kelly Announces Who Will Call Plays In Bowl Game

Tommy Rees executed plenty of play calls during his time as a Notre Dame quarterback. On Saturday, he’ll be the one calling those plays for the Irish.

Today, Brian Kelly announced that Rees, the team’s quarterback coach, will call plays for Notre Dame’s Camping World Bowl matchup with Iowa State. The Irish are without an offensive coordinator after Kelly and Chip Long agreed to part ways at the end of the regular season.

Rees is expected to be one of the candidates to replace Long full-time, so this will be a good test for the former Irish signal caller.

Brian Kelly says quarterbacks coach Tom Rees will call plays during the Camping World Bowl. — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) December 26, 2019

Rees played at Notre Dame from 2010-13, helping the Irish reach four bowl games and the BCS National Championship Game in 2012. He finished his career with 7,670 passing yards and 61 touchdown passes.

Ironically, Rees actually played for Notre Dame in the Camping World Bowl back in 2011, when the game was still called the Russell Athletic Bowl. He completed 16-of-27 passes for 163 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in an 18-14 loss to Florida State.

Hopefully for Rees, he’ll have a better result this weekend.

Notre Dame and Iowa State will kick off at noon ET Saturday on ESPN.