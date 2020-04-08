Brian Kelly Updates Status Of Notre Dame’s Season Opener

It might be premature to say the college football season is in jeopardy. However, that doesn’t mean coaches can’t be concerned as to whether or not the season will start on time.

Earlier this offseason, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said that programs would need to be practicing by July in order to ensure that a September start date is possible. This week, he addressed the team’s season opener against Navy.

As of right now, the Fighting Irish are scheduled to play the Midshipmen on August 29 at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. Kelly believes its possible that changes could be made to that showdown in the future.

“We’d like to play the game in Ireland,” Kelly said. “Whether we can or not is being discussed but we’ll have alternatives.”

Having two notable programs in Navy and Notre Dame battle in Ireland would be a great showcase for college football. Obviously though, the public’s health has to be the priority here.

While it’s been mostly doom and gloom around the sports world, there’s simply too much unknown to just assume that college football programs will have to adjust their schedules for the 2020 season.

It’ll be worth monitoring each program’s situation heading into the summer.