Video Shows Brian Kelly’s Halftime Message To Notre Dame

If there’s one thing Brian Kelly might lack, it’s a willingness to hammer teams away. He’s looking to add that to his repertoire though, as he delivered an amazing halftime speech to his players this afternoon.

Notre Dame played a dominant first half of football against South Florida. The defense kept the Bulls scoreless heading into halftime, meanwhile Ian Book and the Fighting Irish put up 35 points.

An early 35-point lead is a nice start for Notre Dame, but Kelly wants his guys to keep their foot on the gas. During his halftime speech, Kelly told his team “we’re playing for a shutout.”

“We’re scoring every time we got the football. We’re not letting them score any points,” Kelly told his players. “We want a shutout. This thing is too damn hard. I’m tired of being the nice guy.”

You can watch Kelly’s fiery speech here:

IM TIRED OF BEING THE NICE GUY pic.twitter.com/NbWakd9EU1 — Jessica Smetana (@jessica_smetana) September 19, 2020

What makes this such an impressive performance for Notre Dame is the fact that it’s missing multiple defensive starters and several other key contributors.

Prior to kickoff, the Fighting Irish announced that eight players would be unavailable. The biggest name out of today’s lineup is safety Kyle Hamilton, who suffered an ankle injury in last week’s season opener against Duke.

Let’s see if Notre Dame will secure the shutout over South Florida.

Fans of the Fighting Irish can watch the rest of this game on USA Network.