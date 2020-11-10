It was a weekend to remember in the ACC, thanks to Notre Dame football’s thrilling win over previously top-ranked Clemson.

The massive upset sparked a major change in CBS’ latest College Football Top 10. Notre Dame jumped to No. 1 in CBS’ power rankings following its win over Clemson.

The Fighting Irish proved to the college football world they’re capable of competing for a national championship this season.

“The Power Rankings are bestowing an honor on the Irish that they have not reached since 2012 — a No. 1 ranking,” writes Dennis Dodd, via CBS Sports. “That 2012 team didn’t have near the talent as this one. Give me quarterback Ian Book, safety Kyle Hamilton and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in any foxhole, and I’ll take my chances. One of my favorite stats this season: Notre Dame opponents have led for a total of 23 minutes all season.”

The Clemson Tigers are still in the championship hunt, despite their Saturday loss. Dabo Swinney’s team fell to No. 4, per CBS.

Take a look at CBS’ Week 11 College Football Top 10 below. You can find the full top 25 rankings here.

Notre Dame Alabama Ohio State Clemson Florida Cincinnati Oklahoma State BYU Texas A&M Georgia

The other biggest game of the weekend took place in Jacksonville, Florida. The Florida Gators made light work of the Georgia Bulldogs, dropping 44 points on one of the most talented defenses in the nation.

The Gators now find themselves right outside the top four at No. 5. Georgia, meanwhile fell to No. 10.

Right now, it feels like just a five-team race (Notre Dame, Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson and Florida) to earn the four College Football Playoff selections. Cincinnati and BYU are each on the outside looking in.

Barring upsets, we’re unlikely to receive any further clarity regarding the playoff picture this coming weekend. There are no games between top-25 teams in this weekend’s docket of games.