The Marcus Freeman era at Notre Dame is off to a really, really good start.

While there’s still plenty of football left to be played this Saturday afternoon, we can’t ignore Notre Dame’s 28-14 lead over Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl.

Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan is having an insanely strong first half. The senior already has over 340 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Star tight end Michael Mayer has been putting on a show for those watching the Fiesta Bowl, hauling in five passes for 43 yards and two touchdowns.

Though this is a really small sample size, it appears the college football world is all in on Freeman. There are a handful of analysts who believe he’s going to do very well for himself at Notre Dame.

“A team has never made a bigger upgrade in head coach coolness than Notre Dame shedding Brian Kelly and hiring Marcus Freeman,” college football analyst Alex Kirshner said. “Even if they lose a few more games a year, it’s just such a better life.”

“Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame is a juggernaut,” Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports tweeted.

“Marcus Freeman is an upgrade for Notre Dame,” WFAA reporter Alex Rozier said.

Even former Notre Dame quarterback Malik Zaire commented on Freeman’s first game as Notre Dame’s head coach.

“Brian Kelly leaves, [and the] first game we turn into the Kansas City Chiefs lol,” Zaire tweeted.

Freeman’s first game as the head coach of the Fighting Irish probably won’t define his tenure, but it could be a sign of things to come.

The second half of the Fiesta Bowl will resume on ESPN.