The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

CFB World Reacts To Notre Dame’s Collapse vs. Oklahoma State

Marcus Freeman watches from the sideline.SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 02: Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebackers coach Marcus Freeman looks on during a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Cincinnati Bearcats on October 2, 2021, in South Bend, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Notre Dame has lost a game that it likely had no business losing.

The Fighting Irish were up 28-7 at one point against the Oklahoma State Cowboys and then surrendered 30 straight points. That was their undoing as nothing went gone right in the second half.

Notre Dame’s offense was shut out that entire half up until about the one-minute market.  Quarterback Jack Coan notched his fifth touchdown pass of the contest to cut the lead to 37-35 but ND was unable to recover the onside kick.

For the game, Coan will finish with 509 yards through the air with those five touchdown passes and just one interception.

This loss dropped ND to 11-2, while Oklahoma State will finish 12-2 after coming up just short in the Big 12 Championship Game.

The college football world made sure to poke fun at ND on social media while the collapse was taking place.

Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders was a one-man wrecking crew. Marcus Freeman’s unit had no answer for him after he threw for 370 yards and four touchdowns.

He also ran for 125 yards on 17 carries, while Jaylen Warren added 83 yards on 19 carries.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.