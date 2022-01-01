CFB World Reacts To Notre Dame’s Collapse vs. Oklahoma State

Notre Dame has lost a game that it likely had no business losing.

The Fighting Irish were up 28-7 at one point against the Oklahoma State Cowboys and then surrendered 30 straight points. That was their undoing as nothing went gone right in the second half.

Notre Dame’s offense was shut out that entire half up until about the one-minute market. Quarterback Jack Coan notched his fifth touchdown pass of the contest to cut the lead to 37-35 but ND was unable to recover the onside kick.

For the game, Coan will finish with 509 yards through the air with those five touchdown passes and just one interception.

This loss dropped ND to 11-2, while Oklahoma State will finish 12-2 after coming up just short in the Big 12 Championship Game.

The college football world made sure to poke fun at ND on social media while the collapse was taking place.

Oklahoma State has completed the largest comeback in their history, coming back from down 21 to beat Notre Dame. When they were down 28-7, they were available live at @PointsBetUSA at +1175. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 1, 2022

Up 28-7, Notre Dame has now given up 30 straight points to Oklahoma State. They are on the verge of losing their 6th straight trip to the desert, losing by an average of 19 points in their previous 5. — Mike Bowers (@beuycek) January 1, 2022

Notre Dame rushed hiring their next head coach. They should've kept the interim label for Freeman and did a legit coaching search. If they lost coaches, so be it. A good head coach can more than adequately fill the gaps. Hiring a 35 year old with zero experience is troubling. — starblazer (@01Starblazer) January 1, 2022

Notre Dame continues to find the most remarkable ways to lose big games. I don’t have words for what I just watched. — Patrick Marks (@PatOMarks) January 1, 2022

Notre Dame running on 2nd and 15 down 9 with no timeouts and less than 2 minutes left. Laughable. — wiguy94 (@wiguy94) January 1, 2022

But I thought Notre Dame was snubbed? — DAVE BUNGARD (@DAVEBUNGARD) January 1, 2022

Notre Dame has gone 0-10 in its last 10 Major Bowl games, which includes two CFP playoffs games, a BCS Championship Game, five Fiesta Bowls, one Sugar Bowl and one Orange Bowl. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 1, 2022

Notre Dame giving false hope that the offense could be really explosive and the defense would be able to handle the up tempo by OKST. pic.twitter.com/6eND5w89T3 — Eric Hauer (@eric_hauer3) January 1, 2022

Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders was a one-man wrecking crew. Marcus Freeman’s unit had no answer for him after he threw for 370 yards and four touchdowns.

He also ran for 125 yards on 17 carries, while Jaylen Warren added 83 yards on 19 carries.