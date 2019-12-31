Chase Claypool Sends Message to Notre Dame Fans

Notre Dame senior wide receiver Chase Claypool’s collegiate career has come to an end. He’s played his last game in a Fighting Irish uniform, but had a senior season to remember.

Claypool saved his best year for last, catching 66 passes for 1,037 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2019. He capped a tremendous season with seven catches for 146 yards against Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl.

Following Claypool’s big performance last Saturday – the last of his ND career – the talented wideout posted a heartfelt message to Irish fans on Tuesday.

“This journey has been unforgettable, affording me memories that I will take with me for the rest of my life,” Claypool said in his message to Notre Dame fans. “I hope to be remembered for giving the fans and university everything I had, each and every day. “As this chapter in my life comes to a close I hope to be an example of someone who defied all odds, and capitalized on an opportunity that kids like me ‘could never dream to have.'”

Claypool’s full message can be found below.

Thank you, Irish Nation ☘️ pic.twitter.com/WA4v4HeHSh — Chase Claypool (@ChaseClaypool) December 31, 2019

Claypool will certainly be missed for his leadership on and off the field. His production will also be hard to replace for Notre Dame in 2020.

Claypool is expected to be a second or third day pick in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft.