Chase Claypool Had Troubling Reaction To Notre Dame’s Field Storm

Former Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool was a very happy man on Saturday night.

The Fighting Irish upset the No. 1 team in college football at home on Saturday evening. Notre Dame took down No. 1 Clemson in double overtime in South Bend, Indiana. It was a truly massive win for Brian Kelly’s program.

Claypool, who appeared on College GameDay as the celebrity guest picker earlier in the day, took to Twitter shortly following Notre Dame’s win.

Celebrating the win is appropriate, but Claypool had a questionable reaction to what happened following the win. Notre Dame’s students stormed the field in the seconds after the win. This was a troubling sight for many considering we’re in the middle of a pandemic.

I’m surprised they were allowed to rush the field in a pandemic in the first place. Didn’t seem to be security/barriers blocking much at all. pic.twitter.com/M5A5N9d63v — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) November 8, 2020

Claypool responded to a tweet that said Notre Dame’s players could have an outbreak of COVID-19 due to the field storm.

The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver responded:

“Worth it.”

Yikes.

While the statistics are good for people like Notre Dame football players, this isn’t something you want to mess with or take lightly.

The Fighting Irish clearly need better protocols in place moving forward to make sure this doesn’t happen again. Removing Notre Dame students from the stands could be an option.