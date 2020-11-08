The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Chase Claypool Had Troubling Reaction To Notre Dame’s Field Storm

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool on the field against Baltimore.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Wide receiver Chase Claypool #11 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after catching a fourth quarter touchdown pass against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 1, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Former Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool was a very happy man on Saturday night.

The Fighting Irish upset the No. 1 team in college football at home on Saturday evening. Notre Dame took down No. 1 Clemson in double overtime in South Bend, Indiana. It was a truly massive win for Brian Kelly’s program.

Claypool, who appeared on College GameDay as the celebrity guest picker earlier in the day, took to Twitter shortly following Notre Dame’s win.

Celebrating the win is appropriate, but Claypool had a questionable reaction to what happened following the win. Notre Dame’s students stormed the field in the seconds after the win. This was a troubling sight for many considering we’re in the middle of a pandemic.

Claypool responded to a tweet that said Notre Dame’s players could have an outbreak of COVID-19 due to the field storm.

The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver responded:

“Worth it.”

Yikes.

While the statistics are good for people like Notre Dame football players, this isn’t something you want to mess with or take lightly.

The Fighting Irish clearly need better protocols in place moving forward to make sure this doesn’t happen again. Removing Notre Dame students from the stands could be an option.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.