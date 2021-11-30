Colin Cowherd Has Blunt Message For Brian Kelly Critics

Brian Kelly‘s departure from Notre Dame has been one of the quickest developing stories over the last 24 hours. On Tuesday, reports revealed that his final meeting with the Fighting Irish was rather abrupt.

After a handful of initial reports indicated that Kelly spoke to the team for approximately 11 minutes, college football insider Pete Sampson corrected those estimations and revealed that the meeting lasted less than two minutes. The new LSU coach then turned around and walked out without taking questions from his Notre Dame players.

Many college football fans and media members found the brief early morning meeting to be a sour ending to an otherwise remarkable tenure for Kelly in South Bend. However, FOX Sports’ host Colin Cowherd didn’t see the need for the outrage.

The radio host explained that moves like the one Kelly is making to leave a national powerhouse are rarely ever smooth. He also pointed out that administrations are given the ability to cut ties with any program leader at a moment’s notice, so coaches should be able to do the same.

“Spare me the outrage on Brian Kelly’s quick exit from ND. And who cares how long he talked to players? Exits are often bumpy in ANY business split. I mean Gary Patterson put TCU on the map — for that he was shown the door before the season ended. Works both ways,” Cowherd wrote on Twitter Tuesday.

Cowherd makes a strong point that nothing would’ve smoothed things over between Kelly and the Notre Dame players on Tuesday. However, a two-minute meeting does seem a bit shocking for a coach that spent more the last 12 years at the helm in South Bend.

Kelly can’t do anything to remedy the situation at this point, so he’ll immediately turn his focus to a new challenge at LSU. The Tigers brought the multi-time National Coach of the Year in to turn around a program that has stumbled after winning a National Championship in 2019, which won’t be an easy task to accomplish.

Kelly will need to round out his staff quickly so that he can dedicate the rest of his offseason efforts to recruiting.